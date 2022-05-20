Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Hits Market Cap of $69,778.04

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 54.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $69,778.04 and $26,485.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for $20.68 or 0.00070741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 338.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.07 or 0.03564760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00511753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,375.43 or 1.75747836 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008860 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 3,374 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

