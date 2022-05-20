Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

IRT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.87. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

