Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

VO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,941. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.98 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

