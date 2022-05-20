Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,311 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.72.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.