Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.93.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $417.35. 34,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,898. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $549.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

