Mission Wealth Management LP Has $130.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $130,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,152,000 after acquiring an additional 298,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.65. 824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.