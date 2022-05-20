Mission Wealth Management LP Has $8.34 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,179 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,736 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.