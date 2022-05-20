Mission Wealth Management LP Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.