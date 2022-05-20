Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 85,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693,986. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

