Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 71 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,630,000 after purchasing an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $42.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.39. The company has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.12. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

