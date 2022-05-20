Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,482,000 after purchasing an additional 106,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,149,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,560 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.83 and its 200 day moving average is $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

