Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

NEE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.76. 150,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

