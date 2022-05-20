Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 34,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,863. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.