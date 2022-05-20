Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,129 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after buying an additional 348,752 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after buying an additional 320,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.24. 135,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,691. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $354.02 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

