Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 437 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after buying an additional 63,633 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 1,125.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 22,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $835,252.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,208 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,267. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

