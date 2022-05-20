Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 65,289 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,289 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,649 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,923 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 513,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after buying an additional 374,591 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 301,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after buying an additional 268,781 shares during the last quarter.

JMST traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. 1,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

