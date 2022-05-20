Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 91 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $191.60. 13,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.79. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.