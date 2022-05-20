Mizuho Trims Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price to $64.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 108.80%.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 5,900,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $62,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after buying an additional 574,544 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

