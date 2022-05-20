Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

Shares of MODN opened at $21.66 on Friday. Model N has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $76,118.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Model N during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.