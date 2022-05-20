Molecular Data Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, May 23rd (NASDAQ:MKD)

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

Molecular Data stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 58,977,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,604,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.20. Molecular Data has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molecular Data during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Molecular Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Data by 1,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 306,309 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

