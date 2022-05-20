Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $710.40

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 710.40 ($8.76) and traded as low as GBX 543.50 ($6.70). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 549 ($6.77), with a volume of 533,678 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £830.03 million and a PE ratio of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 706.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 806.76.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.