Morgan Stanley Cuts Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €10.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley to €10.00 ($10.42) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($16.67) to €13.50 ($14.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.08) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €11.30 ($11.77) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.38.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

