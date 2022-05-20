Morgan Stanley Cuts Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $29.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.38.

Shares of GMAB opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 33.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

