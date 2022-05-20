Morgan Stanley Cuts Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target to €90.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €94.00 ($97.92) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LGRDY. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($98.96) to €100.00 ($104.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($125.00) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Legrand to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.83.

LGRDY stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

