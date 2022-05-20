Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.80-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.74 billion-$8.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.76 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.88 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.55.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI traded up $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $210.26. 1,533,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,267. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $198.61 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.33 and a 200-day moving average of $237.60.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $205,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.