Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.55.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.97. 20,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,408. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $198.61 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.60. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $205,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

