Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €286.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €286.00 ($297.92) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MUV2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($343.75) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($270.83) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($312.50) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($343.75) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

MUV2 stock opened at €222.80 ($232.08) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €234.53 and its 200 day moving average is €249.62. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of €166.59 ($173.53) and a 12 month high of €198.95 ($207.24).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

