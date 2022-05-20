Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.35

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and traded as low as $23.43. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 573,999 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MURGY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €266.00 ($277.08) to €270.00 ($281.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($348.96) to €330.00 ($343.75) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

