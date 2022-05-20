MVB Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

MVB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 66.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Shares of MVBF opened at $37.35 on Friday. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $453.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MVB Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 46.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.