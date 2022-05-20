MX TOKEN Market Cap Tops $152.53 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One MX TOKEN coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00005053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $152.53 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,169.97 or 0.99941296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001657 BTC.

MX TOKEN Coin Profile

MX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

