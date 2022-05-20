Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Myomo from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

