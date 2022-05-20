MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. MYR Group reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.16. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYR Group (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.