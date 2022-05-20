Myriad 1-Day Volume Tops $14.00 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $601,040.37 and $14.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,822,957,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.