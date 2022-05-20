NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

Shares of NC stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $383.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.86. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

