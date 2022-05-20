Naka Bodhi Token Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $436,768.15 and $11,493.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.94 or 0.00816759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00500450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032947 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,178.72 or 1.72582210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

