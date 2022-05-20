National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Set at C$106.00 by CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) received a C$106.00 price objective from CSFB in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$101.42.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 384,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,816. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$87.71 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.85 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999998 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

