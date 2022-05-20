National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.56

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 242.56 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.18). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 255.80 ($3.15), with a volume of 460,034 shares changing hands.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.50) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.64.

In related news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat acquired 55,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £130,838.40 ($161,289.94).

National Express Group Company Profile (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.