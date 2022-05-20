National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. 19,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in National Vision by 42.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Vision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth $1,977,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

