National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.
NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.08. 19,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,191. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In related news, Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in National Vision by 42.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 181,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Vision by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in National Vision by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter worth $1,977,000.
National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
