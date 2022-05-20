Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) fell 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 374,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 360,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:NSP)
Featured Articles
