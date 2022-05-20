Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several research analysts have commented on NAVI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. 12,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Navient will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

