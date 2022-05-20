Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.30

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

