Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $33.11 on Thursday, hitting $2,214.91. 1,448,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,873. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,202.27 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,551.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2,722.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.