Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,358 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,631,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

