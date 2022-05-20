Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,344 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,780,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.78. 230,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,797. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $50.27.

