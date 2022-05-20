NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $207.28

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 207.28 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 211.13 ($2.60). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.58), with a volume of 270,551 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.82) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.04).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £652.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

