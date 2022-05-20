Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Sells $23,071.95 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $23,071.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,186.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NKTR opened at $3.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,329,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

