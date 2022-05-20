Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.26

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 47718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 110.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48.

In related news, Director Dario Meli acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,747.80. Insiders acquired 144,000 shares of company stock worth $63,120 in the last ninety days.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

