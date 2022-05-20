NEST Protocol Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92.52 million and $4.97 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

