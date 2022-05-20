NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.82 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

