NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri Buys 5,000 Shares

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $15,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Najeeb Ghauri acquired 3,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000.00.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05.

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

